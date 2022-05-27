Man arrested after allegedly stealing purses, cars from female victims

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of taking cars and purses from at least four women over a three-month period in Oakley is behind bars.

Christopher Tolliver was arrested early Thursday morning and is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on more than $400,000 bond.

He’s charged with several counts of aggravated robbery and robbery, according to jail records.

“It still feels like it was yesterday,” said one of Tolliver’s alleged victims who did not want to be identified.

Court documents say the woman was walking into a restaurant on Dec. 30, 2021, when Tolliver forcibly grabbed her keys and phone.

“The next thing I knew, I was physically running after someone and then I felt really threatened. I didn’t have keys and that was a really hard thing because I had to break into my own apartment.”

Later, she allegedly identified Tolliver in a photo lineup.

Just two weeks before her incident, court documents say Tolliver and two other men robbed another woman also at Planet Fitness, taking her car.

Court documents show the suspects struck again a month later across the street at the Oakley Kroger, also taking off with a woman’s car and purse.

In addition, court documents say Tolliver robbed $400 from a woman at the Oakley Meijer in February and took her car.

The woman we spoke with did get her car back a few weeks later but she’s still shaken up.

“It did result in a huge problem with me trying to sleep because you don’t know what’s in your car and whether or not someone can find a way to your house. It was quite a while before I could sleep soundly.”

We reached out to Cincinnati police to ask about the other men allegedly involved in the crimes with Tolliver.

No word as to whether they’ve been arrested or if police are still looking for them.

Tolliver will be back in court on Monday, June 13.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.