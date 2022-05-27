Man indicted on murder charge following April shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County grand jury indicted a 29-year-old on a murder charge Friday.

Wesley Noble, 29, is indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, according to court records.

The charges against Noble stem from the death of Wilmer Diaz.

Diaz, 19, was shot at the corner of Halstead and Eliza streets on April 20 around 5:45 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Noble was arrested on May 19.

Wilmer Diaz, 19, was fatally shot on April 20 at Halstead and Eliza streets, homicide investigators say. (Cincinnati Police Department)

A second victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot to the leg.

