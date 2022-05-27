Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
By Kendall Hyde
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Ring Doorbell Camera caught the frightening moment when a Covington woman and her daughter were held at gunpoint.

On Thursday, Marquitta Weathers and her one-year-old daughter were headed into their home when a man dressed in all black ran up to the two demanding everything.

FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde spoke with Weathers about what was going through her mind during the scary situation.

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH

Covington Police are looking for the man in the video. They say if he is arrested, he will face armed robbery charges.

Call the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2222 if you have information that can help the investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police departments respond to a shooting that left a person dead at the Fairfield...
Man shoots 2, kills 1 after Walmart worker intervenes during theft attempt, police say
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Victim ID’d in deadly Walmart shooting; suspect’s bond set at $5M
Mother arrested after threat prompted lockdown at Clermont County Schools
Police investigate a shooting on Reading Road that left one teenager critically injured...
Teen in critical condition after Reading Road shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Hamilton County Courthouse/file photo
Ohio bail amendment lets prosecutors skip due process, avoid ‘actual work,’ senator says
A walk for a rare genetic disorder is happening next Saturday.
NF Walk hopes to shine a light on rare genetic disorder
Gov. Mike DeWine announced several steps Friday that he says will enhance safety for students,...
Gov. DeWine outlines steps to keep Ohio’s schools safe
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows