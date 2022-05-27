Peer support team helps Tri-State first responders with mental health

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders gathered for a conference in Northern Kentucky Thursday to learn how to combat the mental health crisis among first responders and show other responders that it’s okay not to be okay.

“I was suffering from PTSD and I really didn’t know that that’s what it was, and it had even gotten to the point of suicidal ideations and thinking of ways that somehow I could die,” Phil Hall, member of the Tri-State First Responder Peer Support Team, said

Hall, a firefighter paramedic, organized the first responder mental health conference.

He says the conference was a way to pay it forward.

“When I think about my son and I can look at him and know that if I would have chosen to end my life, everything I’ve enjoyed with him, since then and not just with him but in life, wouldn’t have happened,” Hall said.

The CDC says law enforcement and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

“I’ve known four people who’ve committed suicide, my nephew being one of them. He was in the National Guard. A kid I went to high school with was in the fire service. He did that. A lady I worked with in Florida when I was down there and we didn’t get it. I thought she was just having a lot of personal problems. I didn’t know what I know today, we might have been able to help her,” Lt. Jim Petrey, Tri-State First Responder Peer Support team, said.

Members of the peer support team say there needs to be a proactive approach to mental wellness.

“We put this facade on, you know, when you go back to work you can’t be upset in the middle of the run so we’re hardened and we give up emotions and that’s what causes us problems,” Lt. Petrey said.

Members of the peer support team reveal emotion and give other first responders permission to be vulnerable.

“Just ask for help, share your story with somebody else, know where you’re at and you might be surprised that maybe the person you just shared that with had been in the same dark place as you,” Hall said.

