1 confirmed dead at Walmart in Butler County, avoid the area

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting happened Thursday night at the Walmart Supercenter in Fairfield Township, according to Fairfield Township police.

Two people were shot. A witness tells FOX19 the victims were a customer and a person a Walmart employee.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital, according to Butler County dispatchers.

Police confirm one of the victims is dead. No word on the condition of the other victim.

Police are telling people to avoid the area.

Multiple police departments respond to a shooting that left a person dead at the Fairfield Township Walmart. (WXIX)

Multiple law enforcement jurisdictions are responding.

No further information is available at this time.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.