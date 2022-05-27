Train derailment closes railroad crossings in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are working to clear several railroad crossings after a train derailed in Hamilton Friday morning.

Sgt. Rich Burkhardt of the Hamilton Police Department says the train derailed around 8:05 a.m. at Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Four boxcars, two of which are empty and two car carriers, are off the tracks, Sgt. Burkhardt said.

He says no one was hurt and there is no danger to the public.

As a result of the derailment, the following railroad crossings are closed:

Walnut Street

Martin Luther King Boulevard

4th Street

3rd Street

2nd Street

Front Street

Millville Avenue

Kenworth Avenue

Sgt. Burkhardt says there is no timetable as to when the crossings will be cleared.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.