Train derailment closes railroad crossings in Hamilton
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews are working to clear several railroad crossings after a train derailed in Hamilton Friday morning.
Sgt. Rich Burkhardt of the Hamilton Police Department says the train derailed around 8:05 a.m. at Walnut Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Four boxcars, two of which are empty and two car carriers, are off the tracks, Sgt. Burkhardt said.
He says no one was hurt and there is no danger to the public.
As a result of the derailment, the following railroad crossings are closed:
- Walnut Street
- Martin Luther King Boulevard
- 4th Street
- 3rd Street
- 2nd Street
- Front Street
- Millville Avenue
- Kenworth Avenue
Sgt. Burkhardt says there is no timetable as to when the crossings will be cleared.
