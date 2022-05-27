Warren County man accused of sexually abusing children at numerous locations

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - New court documents shed light on the alleged sexual abuse committed by a 53-year-old man against multiple children over several years.

John Reynolds, 53, is currently in the Warren County jail following his arrest in Florence, Kentucky on May 21.

Reynolds is accused of sexually abusing four children.

During an interview between the children and social workers, documents say the children would call Reynolds “Uncle Ben.”

One child, according to the documents, said the sexual abuse started when he was eight years old and continued until about one month ago.

The sexual abuse allegedly took place in different locations, including the 53-year-old’s home.

Another location mentioned in the documents is the KOA campground in Lebanon, where one victim says Reynolds sexually assaulted him inside of a camping trailer.

One victim claims they were inside of a fitting room at Liberty Center Mall, and Reynolds went inside with them, court documents read.

A third location mentioned in the court documents is a YMCA. According to a victim’s statement, Reynolds took them swimming and afterward showered with the children and allegedly told the children to touch him.

Warren County detectives announced on May 20 that they were searching for Reynolds, but said efforts to locate and arrest him were unsuccessful. A day later, in Florence, Reynolds was apprehended.

Reynolds is facing two felony charges of gross sexual imposition and rape, according to court records.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.