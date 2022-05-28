Contests
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-71 in Lebanon

Troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash on I-71 in Lebanon Saturday.
Troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash on I-71 in Lebanon Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person died, and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash happened on I-71 near exit 31 in Lebanon Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours.

Troopers have not stated the age of the person who died nor the conditions of those injured.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

