1 dead, 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-71 in Lebanon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person died, and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash happened on I-71 near exit 31 in Lebanon Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol stated that the crash happened just before 2 a.m. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours.

Troopers have not stated the age of the person who died nor the conditions of those injured.

It is unclear how the crash occurred.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

