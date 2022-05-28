Contests
2 injured in West Chester home invasion shooting

West Chester police were at the scene of a home invasion Saturday morning.
West Chester police were at the scene of a home invasion Saturday morning.(WIS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -Two people are in the hospital after a home invasion shooting happened in West Chester early Saturday morning.

West Chester police say that a man broke into the house on Timber Rail Court on West Chester road.

Officers say that the intruder assaulted the homeowners leading the homeowners to shoot to the intruder.

The severity of the injuries are unclear at this time.

Police are still investigating.

