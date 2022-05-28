Community to remember 165 killed in Beverly Hills Supper Club fire 45 years ago

SOUTHGATE, Ky. (WXIX) -Several community members will remember the 165 people who died 45 years ago Saturday at the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Campbell County.

Respecting the Dead of the Beverly Hills Organization will host an anniversary memorial service for those who died on May 28, 1977.

In addition to those who died, the fire injured more than 200 people, including five firefighters.

Starting at 4 p.m., those paying their respects will meet at the bottom of the hill near the South Hills Medical Center. Golf carts will be made available to help those interested in making their way to the top of the hill.

Rev. Robert Ashley Beagle will hold a short memorial prayer service at 6:30 p.m. on the Beverly Hills Supper Club Property in honor of those who died.

One of the companies that purchased the site in 2021 released a statement Saturday remembering those who lost their lives:

Like so many others in our community, Ashley Builders Group and our development partners in Memorial Pointe - Vision Realty Group, North American Properties, Fischer Homes, and Arcadia Communities LLC - are remembering and reflecting on the tragic events of 45 years ago at the Beverly Hills Supper Club. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the fire and their loved ones and we again express gratitude to the first responders who fought the fire and cared for the injured. Planning continues on a fitting memorial for the site, which is being prepared for construction on a development the entire community will be proud of.

Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty Group purchased the site in Aug. 2021 to build a Memorial Pointe residential community that includes a memorial for those killed in the fire.

The finalized purchase of the site comes after a settlement was reached in a civil suit in November of 2020.

The memorial will go up along US-27 at the bottom of the hill and will include:

The names of the victims

A list of first responder units that responded to the fire

A list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire

Maps of the site in 1977

