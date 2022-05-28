Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cops find 1,200 stolen catalytic converters in storage unit as thefts soar

Police said they recovered a large amount of stolen catalytic converters at a storage unit in Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Phoenix police made a huge bust in a suspected catalytic converter theft ring on Thursday.

Investigators said officers with the Phoenix Police Department recovered more than 1,200 used and detached catalytic converters from a storage unit west of downtown Phoenix.

Police said detectives started the investigation in January when they suspected a man had a significant number of catalytic converters in his possession.

Arizona’s Family reports Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Vincent Cole identified that man as 48-year-old Shelton Ford.

Detectives said they used advanced investigative methods to gather evidence and trace the stolen car parts to the storage unit.

Police said most of the converters were believed to be stolen since they had been freshly cut from cars.

Authorities estimated the street value of the car parts seized was worth at least $195,000.

Police said catalytic converter thefts are a crime of opportunity that is lucrative for thieves. These types of crimes are also on the rise around the country.

Kelly Blue Book recently cited a study that found nearly 14,433 reports of stolen catalytic converters in 2020. That number jumped to almost 26,000 in the first five months of 2021.

Car owners can make it as difficult as possible for thieves to get to their catalytic converter.

Authorities suggest parking in well-lit areas and avoiding street parking when possible.

It’s best to park inside a garage, and if that garage is at home, make sure to close the door, and if drivers must park in the driveway, back up the vehicle to the garage.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Victim ID’d in deadly Walmart shooting; suspect’s bond set at $5M
Multiple police departments respond to a shooting that left a person dead at the Fairfield...
Man shoots 2, kills 1 after Walmart worker intervenes during theft attempt, police say
“Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he has his reason,” Adriana Martinez said.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect pleads for forgiveness
Megan Powell embraces her fiancé, David Picagli, a day after they witnessed the horror of a...
Horror, trauma follow couple who witnessed deadly Walmart shooting first-hand
West Chester police were at the scene of a home invasion Saturday morning.
2 injured in West Chester home invasion shooting

Latest News

Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
052822_tasteofcincinnati_wxix
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle
Two Vietnam vets share story of friendship and how they honor the fallen
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a...
Third time’s a charm: Westwood to hold DORA grand opening after rescheduling