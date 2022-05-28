Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

I-75 North reopens near Downtown Cincinnati after crash

I-75 North is CLOSED beyond US-50 West/River Rd /6th St because of a crash.
I-75 North is CLOSED beyond US-50 West/River Rd /6th St because of a crash.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 reopened Friday night in Queensgate after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

No word on what caused the crash.

The interstate reopened around 10:15 p.m. after being closed for around an hour.

We are awaiting information from law enforcement agencies at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police departments respond to a shooting that left a person dead at the Fairfield...
Man shoots 2, kills 1 after Walmart worker intervenes during theft attempt, police say
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Victim ID’d in deadly Walmart shooting; suspect’s bond set at $5M
Mother arrested after threat prompted lockdown at Clermont County Schools
Police investigate a shooting on Reading Road that left one teenager critically injured...
Teen in critical condition after Reading Road shooting
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Latest News

Megan Powell embraces her fiancé, David Picagli, a day after they witnessed the horror of a...
Horror, trauma follow couple who witnessed deadly Walmart shooting first-hand
NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
Hamilton County Courthouse/file photo
Ohio bail amendment debate heats up as lawmaker roasts Deters for ‘fear-mongering’
A walk for a rare genetic disorder is happening next Saturday.
NF Walk hopes to shine a light on rare genetic disorder