I-75 North reopens near Downtown Cincinnati after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 reopened Friday night in Queensgate after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

No word on what caused the crash.

The interstate reopened around 10:15 p.m. after being closed for around an hour.

We are awaiting information from law enforcement agencies at the scene.

I-75 North is CLOSED beyond US-50 West/River Rd /6th St because of a crash. Use alternate routes, and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) May 28, 2022

