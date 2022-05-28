I-75 North reopens near Downtown Cincinnati after crash
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 reopened Friday night in Queensgate after a crash involving multiple vehicles.
No word on what caused the crash.
The interstate reopened around 10:15 p.m. after being closed for around an hour.
We are awaiting information from law enforcement agencies at the scene.
