Police: 2 pedestrians struck in Reading Road hit-skip

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reading Road is shut down Friday night due to a crash involving two pedestrians, according to Cincinnati police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at Reading Road and Blair Avenue.

The pedestrians, both men, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with critical injuries.

The vehicle that hit them did not stay at the scene after the crash.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.

