Stretch of sunshine lasts through holiday weekend

The tri-state is rain-free until the middle of next week
Temperatures remain above average through the middle of the week next week, but rain chances will bring temperatures on a more seasonable note going into the first weekend of June.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday night will become mostly clear as clouds slowly exit the tri-state. Overnight lows dip in the low-to-mid 50s.

Pleasant weather continues for the middle of the holiday weekend as more sunshine can be expected. With more sunshine comes warmer conditions as the thermometer rises in the low-to-mid 80s.

Heat and humidity builds in the tri-state going into Memorial Day and Tuesday with highs above normal approaching 90 degrees. Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday evening, but much of the day looks sunny with humid conditions.

More scattered showers and storms continue on Thursday as near-normal temperatures return in the tri-state, lasting through next weekend. In addition, Friday and Saturday for the first weekend of June looks dry!

