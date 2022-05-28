Contests
Third time’s a charm: Westwood to hold DORA grand opening after rescheduling

You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a specially marked cup.(Tony Geftos)
You can carry an open container in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) with a specially marked cup.(Tony Geftos)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati neighborhood will hold its grand opening of DORA in June after multiple scheduling changes.

The official grand opening of Westwood’s DORA district is planned for 6 p.m. on June 8, in Westwood Town Hall Park.

The soft opening for the DORA district was in early May, according to Larry Eiser, DORA Management Committee Chair of the Westwood Civic Association.

Eiser says, “The goal of creating the DORA district in Westwood is to help continue the momentum of revitalization in Westwood by furthering efforts to make our Westwood Town Hall District a destination, help our businesses prosper, attract additional businesses, and further activate recently renovated Westwood Town Hall Park.”

Eiser adds that several speakers will be in attendance, including Mayor Aftab Pureval.

