Third time’s a charm: Westwood to hold DORA grand opening after rescheduling

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati neighborhood will hold its grand opening of DORA in June after multiple scheduling changes.

The official grand opening of Westwood’s DORA district is planned for 6 p.m. on June 8, in Westwood Town Hall Park.

The soft opening for the DORA district was in early May, according to Larry Eiser, DORA Management Committee Chair of the Westwood Civic Association.

Eiser says, “The goal of creating the DORA district in Westwood is to help continue the momentum of revitalization in Westwood by furthering efforts to make our Westwood Town Hall District a destination, help our businesses prosper, attract additional businesses, and further activate recently renovated Westwood Town Hall Park.”

Eiser adds that several speakers will be in attendance, including Mayor Aftab Pureval.

