Warm, sunny and dry holiday weekend!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday afternoon the sky becomes mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Daytime highs will be seasonal reaching the mid 70s.

Sunday and Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warm.

Next week, warmer than average temperatures will stick around.

Next chance of rain and thunder will be Wednesday afternoon.

Rain is likely on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

