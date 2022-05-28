Warm, sunny and dry holiday weekend!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday afternoon the sky becomes mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Daytime highs will be seasonal reaching the mid 70s.

Sunday and Memorial Day will be mostly sunny and warm.

Next week, warmer than average temperatures will stick around.

Next chance of rain and thunder will be Wednesday afternoon.

Rain is likely on Thursday.

