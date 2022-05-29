19-year-old killed in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN (WXIX) - A 19-year-old driver was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Ripley County, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with the Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Wheeles says that Landon Turner was driving a 2016 Dodge Truck north on Michigan Road near County Road 525 north around 1 a.m. when he went off the east side of the road before hitting a guardrail and then an embankment.

The car then overturned, causing Turner to be ejected from the truck.

Sgt. Wheeles says that the truck then came to a rest and caught on fire.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Wheeles said.

Investigators say that speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Sgt. Wheeles says the toxicology results are still pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

