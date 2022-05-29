Contests
Colorado Amber Alert cancelled, mom, 2 small kids found safe

The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
The Amber Alert for two Colorado children and their mother has been cancelled.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENVER (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Colorado has been cancelled after police say two small children and their mother who were believed to have been taken by force were found safe.

Police were looking for 1-year-old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo, in addition to their mother, Francheska Tafoya, 24.

Police said the three were taken by Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez, 28.

The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.
The suspect is 28-year-old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez.

No further details have been released.

