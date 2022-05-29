At least 2 people taken to hospital after crashes on Big Mac Bridge

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -At least two people were taken to the hospital after a couple of crashes occurred on the Big Mac Bridge Sunday morning.

Lt. Jeffery Kohls with the Newport Police Department says the crashes happened around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in both accidents, but Lt. Kohls confirms that a motorcyclist was involved.

The motorcyclist and at least one other person were taken to the hospital, Lt. Kohls said.

Their conditions are unclear at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

