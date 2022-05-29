Man arrested in connection with Avondale shooting, court doc says

AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested early Sunday in connection with a Saturday night shooting in Avondale, according to court documents.

Court affidavits show that LeDre Heights, 20, was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault following a shooting on the 800 block of Blair Avenue.

District 4 officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m.

According to affidavits, police found the first victim in the rear of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds.

Heights was found standing over top of the victim pointing a gun at the victim’s head, the document adds.

The affidavits add that a second victim was located with a graze wound to his left arm.

Heights is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.