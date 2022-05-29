Contests
Man arrested in connection with Avondale shooting, court doc says

LeDre Heights, 20.
LeDre Heights, 20.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested early Sunday in connection with a Saturday night shooting in Avondale, according to court documents.

Court affidavits show that LeDre Heights, 20, was arrested and charged with two counts of felonious assault following a shooting on the 800 block of Blair Avenue.

District 4 officers responded to the scene just after 8 p.m.

According to affidavits, police found the first victim in the rear of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds.

Heights was found standing over top of the victim pointing a gun at the victim’s head, the document adds.

The affidavits add that a second victim was located with a graze wound to his left arm.

Heights is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.

