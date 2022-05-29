Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning.

Cincinnati police say they were dispatched to Charloe Street around midnight.

Once they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers have not released any suspect information.

Police are still investigating.

