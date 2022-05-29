Contests
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville

One person was taken to the hospital after shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning,...
One person was taken to the hospital after shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning, police said.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning.

Cincinnati police say they were dispatched to Charloe Street around midnight.

Once they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers have not released any suspect information.

Police are still investigating.

