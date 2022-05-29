Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning.
Cincinnati police say they were dispatched to Charloe Street around midnight.
Once they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Officers have not released any suspect information.
Police are still investigating.
