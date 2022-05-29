More heat and sunshine for Memorial Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night is quiet with clear skies and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Heat and humidity builds in the tri-state going into Memorial Day and Tuesday with highs above normal approaching 90 degrees. Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday evening, but much of the day will have increasing clouds with humid conditions.

More scattered showers and storms continue on Thursday as near-normal temperatures return in the tri-state, lasting through next weekend. In addition, Friday and Saturday for the first weekend of June looks dry!

