More heat and sunshine for Memorial Day

Temperatures climb nearly 10 degrees above normal to close the holiday weekend
Stretch of sunshine continues going into the end of the holiday weekend into the work week....
Stretch of sunshine continues going into the end of the holiday weekend into the work week. Rain and storms chances return Wednesday, but another sunny weekend is in store starting next Friday!(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night is quiet with clear skies and overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Heat and humidity builds in the tri-state going into Memorial Day and Tuesday with highs above normal approaching 90 degrees. Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday evening, but much of the day will have increasing clouds with humid conditions.

More scattered showers and storms continue on Thursday as near-normal temperatures return in the tri-state, lasting through next weekend. In addition, Friday and Saturday for the first weekend of June looks dry!

