Shooting at Avondale apartments

Police responding to scene in Avondale.
Police responding to scene in Avondale.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting scene on Blair Avenue in Avondale.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Blair Avenue for a shooting.’

It is unclear at this time how many people have been shot or if there are any suspects.

This is a developing story. FOX19 will update as more information becomes available.

