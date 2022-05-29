Shooting at Avondale apartments

AVONDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting scene on Blair Avenue in Avondale.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to the 800 block of Blair Avenue for a shooting.’

It is unclear at this time how many people have been shot or if there are any suspects.

This is a developing story. FOX19 will update as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.