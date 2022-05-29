Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Pleasant weather continues for the middle of the holiday weekend as more sunshine can be expected. With more sunshine comes warmer conditions as the thermometer rises in the low-to-mid 80s.

Heat and humidity builds in the tri-state going into Memorial Day and Tuesday with highs above normal approaching 90 degrees. Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday evening, but much of the day looks sunny with humid conditions.

More scattered showers and storms continue on Thursday as near-normal temperatures return in the tri-state, lasting through next weekend. In addition, Friday and Saturday for the first weekend of June looks dry!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast

Most Read

West Chester police were at the scene of a home invasion Saturday morning.
2 injured in West Chester home invasion shooting
Troopers were at the scene of a fatal crash on I-71 in Lebanon Saturday.
1 dead, 3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-71 in Lebanon
Megan Powell embraces her fiancé, David Picagli, a day after they witnessed the horror of a...
Horror, trauma follow couple who witnessed deadly Walmart shooting first-hand
Cincinnati police investigate a crash involving two pedestrians in Avondale.
Pedestrian dies, 1 seriously injured in Reading Road hit-skip
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Victim ID’d in deadly Walmart shooting; suspect’s bond set at $5M

Latest News

Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Not bad with humidity on Sunday, but muggier air returns next week!
Tracking more sunshine for Sunday
Temperatures remain above average through the middle of the week next week, but rain chances...
Stretch of sunshine lasts through holiday weekend
Warm, sunny and dry holiday weekend!