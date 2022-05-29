Taste of Cincinnati returns Downtown for first time since 2019

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The annual street food festival - Taste of Cincinnati - returns Downtown this weekend for the first time since 2019.

“Missing [this event] the past two years has been very, very impactful on a lot of businesses,” says Brent Schroeder, the co-owner of Wicked Hickory food truck.

Due to the pandemic, Schroeder and many other local business owners that typically serve at Taste of Cincinnati have lost out on the potential financial impact and mass exposure that the event brings.

On Saturday, thousands of people packed Fifth Street to experience the return of more than 50 food vendors and 36 live musical performances.

“It’s a place where we can all come together, especially during these times it’s a great place to find unity and just see what different type of food is out there,” said one Taste of Cincinnati patron.

The weekend-long event happens from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday on Fifth Street between Main Street and Columbia Parkway.

Several downtown Cincinnati streets will shut down starting at 6 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Fifth Street: Between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway (curb lanes will be restricted beginning at 10 a.m.)

Columbia Parkway: Between Downtown and Sixth Street ramp

Sycamore Street: Between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (access maintained to garages)

Broadway Street: Between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Broadway Street: Converted to a temporary two-way traffic pattern between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Sentinel Street: Closed

Lawrence Street: Closed

