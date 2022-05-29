Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County coroner was called to the scene of a body found in West Chester.

According to West Chester police, a deceased female was found on the side of the road on Mulhauser Road near Princeton Glendale Road.

Police say the woman was found by a security guard from a nearby building.

The coroner was called to the scene and is conducting an investigation.

Police say Mulhauser Road will be shut down in both directions for several hours.

This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.

