Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County coroner was called to the scene of a body found in West Chester.
According to West Chester police, a deceased female was found on the side of the road on Mulhauser Road near Princeton Glendale Road.
Police say the woman was found by a security guard from a nearby building.
The coroner was called to the scene and is conducting an investigation.
Police say Mulhauser Road will be shut down in both directions for several hours.
This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update as more information becomes available.
