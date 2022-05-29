Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being shot in Pleasant Ridge.

Cincinnati police say they were dispatched to Losantiville and Englewood Avenues around 11 p.m.

Officers say that there was a large fight that resulted in a shooting.

The woman is expected to be okay, police said.

Officers say that they are questioning one person of interest.

They have not identified the victim or the person of interest.

Police are still investigating.

