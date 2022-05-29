Contests
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say

A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being shot in Pleasant Ridge.

Cincinnati police say they were dispatched to Losantiville and Englewood Avenues around 11 p.m.

Officers say that there was a large fight that resulted in a shooting.

The woman is expected to be okay, police said.

Officers say that they are questioning one person of interest.

They have not identified the victim or the person of interest.

Police are still investigating.

