15-year-old killed in West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting in the West End Sunday night.

Police said they responded to the 700 block of Betton Street for a report of a shooting around 10:45 p.m.

Officers said they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, 15-year-old Jerome Lipscomb III was dead at the scene.

Police said the other victim was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

