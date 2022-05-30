Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

15-year-old killed in West End shooting

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a 15-year-old was killed in a shooting in the West End Sunday night.

Police said they responded to the 700 block of Betton Street for a report of a shooting around 10:45 p.m.

Officers said they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, 15-year-old Jerome Lipscomb III was dead at the scene.

Police said the other victim was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Tommy Pham suspended 3 games, says slap was over fantasy football and ‘disrespectful’ text
The Big Mac Bridge was shut down for several hours Sunday morning.
At least 2 people taken to hospital after crashes on Big Mac Bridge
One person was taken to the hospital after shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning,...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police ID pedestrian struck, killed downtown overnight
'The Breath of a Thing' a unique exhibit for the Weston Art Gallery
'The Breath of a Thing' exhibit at the Weston Art Gallery
Drowning in Devil's Lake
Drowning in Devil's Lake
Sean Derry explores amateur solutions to complex environmental problems by repurposing objects...
Final week of ‘The Breath of a Thing’ exhibit at Weston Art Gallery