Body recovered from East Fork Lake

Body recovered from East Fork Lake
By Jared Goffinet and Mike Schell
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A body has been recovered from East Fork Lake following reports of a drowning, a fire official told FOX19 NOW on the condition of anonymity.

Deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

Two hours later, crews began to pull out of the water and return to land.

East Fork Lake is in Clermont County, about 40 minutes from Cincinnati.

