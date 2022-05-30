Body recovered from East Fork Lake
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A body has been recovered from East Fork Lake following reports of a drowning, a fire official told FOX19 NOW on the condition of anonymity.
Deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene around 2 p.m.
Two hours later, crews began to pull out of the water and return to land.
East Fork Lake is in Clermont County, about 40 minutes from Cincinnati.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.