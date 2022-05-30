Body recovered from East Fork Lake

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A body has been recovered from East Fork Lake following reports of a drowning, a fire official told FOX19 NOW on the condition of anonymity.

Deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the scene around 2 p.m.

Two hours later, crews began to pull out of the water and return to land.

BREAKING: Fire official: A recovery has been made at East Fork State Park. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/E0bp8r4M7C — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) May 30, 2022

East Fork Lake is in Clermont County, about 40 minutes from Cincinnati.

