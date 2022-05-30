Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on scene of possible East Fork Lake drowning

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirm they are at East Fork Lake for a possible drowning.

Crews responded around 2 p.m.

Video from the scene shows an ambulance and rescue boats near the shoreline.

East Fork Lake is in Clermont County, about 40 minutes from Cincinnati.

