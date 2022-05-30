Contests
Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on scene of possible East Fork Lake drowning

An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.
An ambulance and rescue boats responded to East Fork Lake on Memorial Day.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Deputies with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office confirm they are at East Fork Lake for a possible drowning.

Crews responded around 2 p.m.

Video from the scene shows an ambulance and rescue boats near the shoreline.

East Fork Lake is in Clermont County, about 40 minutes from Cincinnati.

FOX19 NOW crews are headed to the scene. Check back for updates on all of our digital platforms and FOX19 NOW starting at 3 p.m.

