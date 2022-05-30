(Stacker) - Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Cincinnati. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Mammoth Cave National Park (Wangkun Jia | Wangkun Jia)

#1 Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

Distance: 159 miles

Driving time: 3.1 hours

Date founded: July 1, 1941

2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 54,011.91 acres

New River Gorge National Park (Steve Heap | Steve Heap)

#2. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

Distance: 197 miles

Driving time: 4.6 hours

Date founded: December 27, 2020

2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 7,021 acres

(Zach Frank | Zack Frank)

#3. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

Distance: 214 miles

Driving time: 3.6 hours

Date founded: October 11, 2000

2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 32,571.88 acres

Indiana Dunes National Park (Delmas Leh | Delmas Lehman)

#4. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

Distance: 222 miles

Driving time: 4.4 hours

Date founded: February 15, 2019

2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 15,349.08 acres

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (Aviator 31 | Aviator 31)

#5. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

Distance: 242 miles

Driving time: 4.8 hours

Date founded: June 15, 1934

2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 522,426.88 acres

Gateway Arch National Park (Paul Brady Photography | Paul Brady Photography)

#6. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

Distance: 310 miles

Driving time: 5.3 hours

Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]

2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 192.83 acres

Shenandoah National Park (Jon Bi | Jon Bilous)

#7. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

Distance: 333 miles

Driving time: 8.1 hours-

Date founded: December 26, 1935

2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 199,223.77 acres

Congaree National Park (Jtmartin | Jtmartin57)

#8. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

Distance: 421 miles

Driving time: 8.7 hours

Date founded: November 10, 2003

2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 26,476.47 acres

Hot Springs National Park (Zack Frank | Zack Frank)

#9. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

Distance: 571 miles

Driving time: 10.0 hours

Date founded: March 4, 1921

2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 5,554.15 acres

Isle Royal National Park (MDuchek | MDuchek)

#10. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

Distance: 654 miles

Driving time: 12.9 hours

Date founded: April 3, 1940

2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)

Park area: 571,790.30 acres

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.