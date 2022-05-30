Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Closest national parks to Cincinnati

By Stacker
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Stacker) - Approximately 237 million people visited American national parks in 2020, representing a 28% year-over-year decrease attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many parks were forced to close to combat the spread of the virus, but that’s not the whole story—when the parks were open, many of them saw record crowds as throngs of people desperate to safely enjoy nature descended onto parks when they reopened.

President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 signed the act creating the National Park Service to leave natural and historic phenomenons “unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations.” Since then, our national parks have welcomed visitors from around the world to experience some of the best the country has to offer and showcase the country’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. Today, the country’s 63 national parks contain at least 247 species of endangered or threatened plants and animals, more than 75,000 archaeological sites, and 18,000 miles of trails.

Stacker compiled a list of the closest national parks to Cincinnati. National parks are ranked by closest straight line distance, measured from representative points in Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area and each national park. Estimated driving times are from Here and are only available within the lower 48 states. All featured distances and driving times are estimated using representative locations from the center of each metro and national park—for some places within the metro area, the actual distance may be slightly shorter or longer to reach the closest entryway to a park.

Be sure to check with individual parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Mammoth Cave National Park
Mammoth Cave National Park(Wangkun Jia | Wangkun Jia)

#1 Mammoth Cave National Park (Kentucky)

  • Distance: 159 miles
  • Driving time: 3.1 hours
  • Date founded: July 1, 1941
  • 2020 visitors: 290,392 (#41 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 54,011.91 acres
New River Gorge National Park
New River Gorge National Park(Steve Heap | Steve Heap)

#2. New River Gorge National Park (West Virginia)

  • Distance: 197 miles
  • Driving time: 4.6 hours
  • Date founded: December 27, 2020
  • 2020 visitors: 1,054,374 (#19 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 7,021 acres
(Zach Frank | Zack Frank)

#3. Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Ohio)

  • Distance: 214 miles
  • Driving time: 3.6 hours
  • Date founded: October 11, 2000
  • 2020 visitors: 2,755,628 (#7 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 32,571.88 acres
Indiana Dunes National Park
Indiana Dunes National Park(Delmas Leh | Delmas Lehman)

#4. Indiana Dunes National Park (Indiana)

  • Distance: 222 miles
  • Driving time: 4.4 hours
  • Date founded: February 15, 2019
  • 2020 visitors: 2,293,106 (#11 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 15,349.08 acres
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Aviator 31 | Aviator 31)

#5. Great Smoky Mountains National Park (North Carolina, Tennessee)

  • Distance: 242 miles
  • Driving time: 4.8 hours
  • Date founded: June 15, 1934
  • 2020 visitors: 12,095,720 (#1 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 522,426.88 acres
Gateway Arch National Park
Gateway Arch National Park(Paul Brady Photography | Paul Brady Photography)

#6. Gateway Arch National Park (Missouri)

  • Distance: 310 miles
  • Driving time: 5.3 hours
  • Date founded: February 22, 2018[47]
  • 2020 visitors: 486,021 (#31 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 192.83 acres
Shenandoah National Park
Shenandoah National Park(Jon Bi | Jon Bilous)

#7. Shenandoah National Park (Virginia)

  • Distance: 333 miles
  • Driving time: 8.1 hours-
  • Date founded: December 26, 1935
  • 2020 visitors: 1,666,265 (#14 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 199,223.77 acres
Congaree National Park
Congaree National Park(Jtmartin | Jtmartin57)

#8. Congaree National Park (South Carolina)

  • Distance: 421 miles
  • Driving time: 8.7 hours
  • Date founded: November 10, 2003
  • 2020 visitors: 119,306 (#51 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 26,476.47 acres
Hot Springs National Park
Hot Springs National Park(Zack Frank | Zack Frank)

#9. Hot Springs National Park (Arkansas)

  • Distance: 571 miles
  • Driving time: 10.0 hours
  • Date founded: March 4, 1921
  • 2020 visitors: 1,348,215 (#16 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 5,554.15 acres
Isle Royal National Park
Isle Royal National Park(MDuchek | MDuchek)

#10. Isle Royale National Park (Michigan)

  • Distance: 654 miles
  • Driving time: 12.9 hours
  • Date founded: April 3, 1940
  • 2020 visitors: 6,493 (#59 highest among all national parks)
  • Park area: 571,790.30 acres

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Tommy Pham suspended 3 games, says slap was over fantasy football and ‘disrespectful’ text
The Big Mac Bridge was shut down for several hours Sunday morning.
At least 2 people taken to hospital after crashes on Big Mac Bridge
One person was taken to the hospital after shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning,...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville

Latest News

50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
‘Fun, Fireworks and Fifty - A Kings Island Nighttime Spectacular’ debuts Saturday night
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
Taste of Cincinnati returns Downtown for first time since 2019
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
052822_tasteofcincinnati_wxix
A second driver licensing regional office location is being planned for Lexington.
10 iconic American road trip movies