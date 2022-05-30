Contests
Dog chained to and dragged by car recovering at Ohio shelter

The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."
The shelter said Oreo is recovering and "wagging her tail."(Animal Charity of Ohio)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog is recovering at a shelter in Ohio after people reported seeing the dog chained to the back of a car being dragged down the road.

Eye witnesses told Animal Charity of Ohio that Oreo was dragged by a car going approximately 35 mph for about 100 yards and then chained up in a back yard.

Oreo suffered multiple serious injuries.

*** UPDATE: 5/30 *** Oreo is sore but is wagging her tail and love’s getting attention from our caregivers. She’s taking...

Posted by Animal Charity of Ohio on Sunday, May 29, 2022

According to the shelter, she had at least two broken toes on each paw. All of her paws needed to be degloved. Road rash on her abdomen caused a lot bleeding and she suffered broken nails and abrasions on all her legs.

“Despite the horrific abuse Oreo just endured she is still wagging her tail and wants to be held. We will continue to monitor throughout the day, she is resting comfortably right now with pain medication and antibiotics on board,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

The Youngstown Police Department said charges are pending.

