Fairfield police report reveals new details in deadly Walmart shooting

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A copy of the incident report from the deadly May 26 shooting confirms the man killed at the Fairfield Township Walmart was a customer.

Adam Lee Black, 35, died at the scene of the shooting, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The Fairfield Township police incident report says Black was shopping at the store around 8 p.m. when 32-year-old Anthony Freeman Brown fired gunshots during a robbery attempt.

“A shopper intervened and the male suspect [Brown] was able to pull away and run toward the front of the store where another shopper [Black] tried to stop him. The suspect pulled out a handgun and shot and killed that shopper,” Fairfield Township police wrote in a statement.

A Walmart employee was shot in the chest and they were taken to UC West Chester Hospital in critical condition, police said. FOX19 NOW is reaching out to police to get an update on the second victim’s condition.

Brown then fled the shooting scene, police explained.

Using cell phone pings, officers tracked Brown to the Fairfield Inn off Roosevelt Boulevard near I-75, according to Butler County dispatchers.

A SWAT team arrived, and a FOX19 NOW crew at the scene saw officers go into the hotel to begin searching for Brown just after 4 a.m.

Minutes later, FOX19 NOW cameras captured a man in a red T-shirt running out of the hotel. Officers chased after him and took him into custody without further incident.

Brown was booked into the Butler County Jail at 6:20 a.m. on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and having weapons under disability, jail records show. More charges may be pending, police say.

Anthony Freeman Brown (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

Hamilton County Area II Court Judge Kevin McDonough set Brown’s bond at $5 million.

A bond amount that high under current Ohio law is “unconstitutional,” Brown’s lawyer, Clyde Bennett II, told FOX19 NOW before the hearing. He said he plans to swiftly challenge it.

At the time of the shooting inside Walmart, Brown was free after his father posted his $200,000 bond in another armed robbery case.

There was no additional order requiring him to wear an electronic monitoring device to ensure he stayed home while awaiting trial, FOX19 NOW confirmed with court officials. Butler County Prosecutor Micheal Gmoser says Brown was not ordered to wear a GPS tracking device because he was local and did not have much in his past to warrant a GPS device.

Brown was indicted Dec. 8 on an aggravated robbery charge, court records show.

\He brandished a handgun, took cash from the register and lottery tickets in an Oct. 23 hold-up at Minnicks Drive-Thru convenience store in Hamilton, according to a court record called the “Bill of Particulars” that lists specific allegations.

That case returns to Butler County Common Pleas Court on May 31 with a hearing to suppress evidence, the latest court records show.

Since the shooting, Walmart has brought in off-duty Fairfield Township officers. It is unknown currently what the off-duty officers’ roles at the store are.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are helping with the ballistics side of the investigation, according to Fairfield police.

The ATF’s help will include their National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). In 1997, the ATF launched the NIBIN to provide local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement partners with an automated ballistic imaging network. The technology allows investigators to match ballistics evidence with other cases across the nation, according to the ATF.

