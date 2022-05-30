Final week of ‘The Breath of a Thing’ exhibit at Weston Art Gallery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Its part of our humanity, part of who we are; its kind of a soul [that makes] you think of Cincinnati as an amazing amount of cultural assets related to the arts,” said Dennis Harrington, Director of the Weston Art Gallery.

Weston Art Gallery is one of the cultural assets of Cincinnati at the Aronoff Center, and the gallery is featuring an exhibit that takes over the entire gallery.

‘The Breath of a Thing’ by artist Sean Derry has been at the Weston Art Gallery since April 15, but this is the final week of viewing and Harrington says this work has “some uniqueness” with using everyday objects.

Harrington adds, “you think about the world in a different way - it kind of breaks down the things that we deal with on a daily basis and really slows it down to a point to really imaginative - very creative and I think people will be totally fascinated with the work.”

The uniqueness of the art is the fact that it not only includes repurposed pieces, but it also includes air. Air is critical with this exhibition and is why ‘breath’ is in the title of Derry’s work.

“Its a very interesting way - mesmerizing way for him to explore that much larger question about air and how we need air, how air functions as a critical component of our life on this planet,” Harrington points out.

And those questions come with not only moving art that looks like breath... But also looks like air playing piano or using air to make a functioning machine.

Admission to the Weston Art Gallery is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will be available for viewing Tuesday, May 31 through Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Sunday, June 5 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details on future exhibits, including works from Karen Snouffer, Lori Larussio and Pam Kravetz, you can go to CincinnatiArts.org.

