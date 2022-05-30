Contests
‘Fun, Fireworks and Fifty - A Kings Island Nighttime Spectacular’ debuts Saturday night

50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides,...
50 years of fun, Kings Island celebrated their Golden Anniversary on April 16, 2022 with rides, foods and new experiences that tell the story of the park for the last 50 years. The view of International St. with the Eiffle Tower in the background.(Joe Simon/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Enquirer staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Fun, Fireworks, Fifty.mp4

To help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kings Island, the amusement park’s fireworks show “Fun, Fireworks and Fifty - A Kings Island Nighttime Spectacular,” made its debut Saturday night.

Visitors at the park Saturday night witnessed the first of this summer’s nightly fireworks show, “Fun, Fireworks and Fifty.”

According to information provided by the park, the 14-minute show is four times longer than the amusement park’s normal nightly fireworks finale.

“‘Fun, Fireworks and Fifty’ is the best nighttime spectacular we’ve ever done and an immersive reflection of the past, a thrilling moment for today and a promise of excitement for the park’s future,” Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz said in a release.

The show also features hundreds of drones, firebursts, lasers and special lighting. Barry Williams (Greg Brady from the Brady Bunch) was at the park to help kick off the weekend.

Racer Ride.mp4

Williams also narrates the nighttime finale, which pays tribute to Kings Island’s first 50 years.  Guests can see the show again tonight, and every night through the summer.

“The Brady Bunch” visited Kings Island in 1973 to film the “Cincinnati Kids” episode for the show’s fifth season, which included scenes at the amusement park.

