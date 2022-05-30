Contests
Guns, drug paraphernalia found during McMicken Ave. traffic stop

Cincinnati officers found these guns after pulling over Kevin Hightower on Sunday on W....
Cincinnati officers found these guns after pulling over Kevin Hightower on Sunday on W. McMicken Avenue, according to the department's Facebook post.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Numerous guns and drug paraphernalia were found Sunday when Cincinnati police say they pulled over a driver.

At an unspecified time, officers pulled over Kevin Hightower near the intersection of W. McMicken Avenue and Colby Alley, the department wrote on Facebook.

Hightower was found with several guns, three boxes of ammo and numerous magazines, police said.

The suspect was arrested on charges that include weapons under disability, improper transportation of a Firearm and drug paraphernalia charges, according to police.

