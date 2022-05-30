High temperatures approaching 90 degrees for Memorial Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready for the heat!

Memorial Day and Tuesday will be hot with high temperatures above normal approaching 90 degrees.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday evening however, much of Wednesday will have increasing clouds and more humidity.

More scattered showers and storms continue Thursday as near-normal temperatures return in the Tri-State. This trend will last through the weekend.

In addition, Friday and Saturday (the first weekend of June) look dry!

