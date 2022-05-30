Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

High temperatures approaching 90 degrees for Memorial Day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready for the heat!

Memorial Day and Tuesday will be hot with high temperatures above normal approaching 90 degrees.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday evening however, much of Wednesday will have increasing clouds and more humidity.

More scattered showers and storms continue Thursday as near-normal temperatures return in the Tri-State. This trend will last through the weekend.

In addition, Friday and Saturday (the first weekend of June) look dry!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Tommy Pham suspended 3 games, says slap was over fantasy football and ‘disrespectful’ text
The Big Mac Bridge was shut down for several hours Sunday morning.
At least 2 people taken to hospital after crashes on Big Mac Bridge
One person was taken to the hospital after shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning,...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville

Latest News

Catherine's Memorial Day Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast
logo
Nice Weather for Memorial Day
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Mostly sunny skies continue on Memorial Day with heat and humidity on the rise.
More marvelous weather for Memorial Day with continued sunshine, heat