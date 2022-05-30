Hot and humid weather continues

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a great unofficial start to summer today with highs getting close to 90 in some spots. The clear skies will continue this evening. Low 66. Tomorrow will be dry and hot with a high of 89.

A cold front brings the chance for rain beginning Wednesday late in the evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue during the overnight hours and into the first part of the day Thursday. Storms do not look severe at this time. Cooler and drier weather arrives Thursday with highs in the 70s and the dewpoints dropping to the 50s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. More rain arrives late Sunday and continues Monday morning.

