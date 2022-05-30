Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Hot and humid weather continues

By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been a great unofficial start to summer today with highs getting close to 90 in some spots. The clear skies will continue this evening. Low 66. Tomorrow will be dry and hot with a high of 89.

A cold front brings the chance for rain beginning Wednesday late in the evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms will continue during the overnight hours and into the first part of the day Thursday. Storms do not look severe at this time. Cooler and drier weather arrives Thursday with highs in the 70s and the dewpoints dropping to the 50s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. More rain arrives late Sunday and continues Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Tommy Pham suspended 3 games, says slap was over fantasy football and ‘disrespectful’ text
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police ID pedestrian struck, killed downtown overnight
The Big Mac Bridge was shut down for several hours Sunday morning.
At least 2 people taken to hospital after crashes on Big Mac Bridge

Latest News

Catherine's Memorial Day Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Memorial Day and Tuesday will be hot with high temperatures above normal approaching 90 degrees.
High temperatures approaching 90 degrees for Memorial Day
logo
Nice Weather for Memorial Day
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast