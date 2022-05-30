Jet skier dies Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park

WARREN COUNTY (WXIX) - One person died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park after falling off a jet ski, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

ODNR says the jet skier might have suffered a medical emergency when they died around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Massie Township Fire Department, the person who died is a male in his 20s from Pennsylvania.

More information on the person’s death is expected to be released Tuesday in the coroner’s report.

There is no horsepower limit on the Caesar Creek Reservoir, the ODNR website shows. The 2,830-acre lake includes two boat camp and swimming areas, the ODNR says.

The park also features a 1,300-foot public beach.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.