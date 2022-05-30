Contests
Jet skier dies Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park

The person who died is a male in his 20s, the Massie Township Fire Department confirmed to...
The person who died is a male in his 20s, the Massie Township Fire Department confirmed to FOX19 NOW.(WCAX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY (WXIX) - One person died Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park after falling off a jet ski, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

ODNR says the jet skier might have suffered a medical emergency when they died around 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Massie Township Fire Department, the person who died is a male in his 20s from Pennsylvania.

More information on the person’s death is expected to be released Tuesday in the coroner’s report.

There is no horsepower limit on the Caesar Creek Reservoir, the ODNR website shows. The 2,830-acre lake includes two boat camp and swimming areas, the ODNR says.

The park also features a 1,300-foot public beach.

