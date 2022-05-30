Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Lincoln Memorial celebrates its 100th anniversary

The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
The Lincoln Memorial is celebrating its 100th anniversary.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

About 50,000 people were at the memorial when it first opened on the National Mall on May 30, 1922.

The memorial features a 19-foot high-seated statue of former President Abraham Lincoln. It also includes engravings of the Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural address. These are considered to be two of his greatest speeches.

The Lincoln Memorial has been the backdrop of national celebrations and pivotal moments in U.S. history, notably the civil rights movement.

The National Park Service is celebrating with a number of special events Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Tommy Pham suspended 3 games, says slap was over fantasy football and ‘disrespectful’ text
The Big Mac Bridge was shut down for several hours Sunday morning.
At least 2 people taken to hospital after crashes on Big Mac Bridge
One person was taken to the hospital after shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning,...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville

Latest News

For the past week, Stephen Mandile has been standing in front of Whitin Middle School holding a...
Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
LIVE: Biden honors fallen soldiers at Arlington
Dad aims to stop bullying by holding ‘kindness’ signs outside daughter’s school
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Fairfield police report reveals new details in deadly Walmart shooting
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone