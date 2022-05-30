LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several parades and ceremonies are planned for Memorial Day Weekend throughout the Tri-State.
Here are Memorial Day parades and ceremonies that can be found near you:
Ohio
Blue Ash
- 10:15 a.m. at Reed Hartman Highway and Cooper Road
Bridgetown
- 11 a.m. at Mack Fire Inc. (6120 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248)
Colerain
- 10 a.m. at Cheddar’s (3633 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45251)
Fairfield
- 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park (701 Wessel Dr., Fairfield, OH 45014)
Glendale
- 9:30 a.m. at Erie Avenue and Congress Avenue
Harrison
- 2 p.m. at Harrison Elementary School (585 Neeb Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45233)
Lockland/Reading
- 8 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (8633 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215)
Loveland
- 9 a.m. at Loveland Elementary School (600 Loveland-Madeira Rd., Loveland, OH 45140)
Madeira
- 10 a.m. at McDonald Commons Park (7502 Dawson Rd., Madeira, OH 45243)
Middletown
- 11:30 a.m. at Woodside Cemetery (1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044)
Milford
- 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 450 (111 Victor Stier Dr., Milford, OH 45150)
Morrow
- 12 p.m. at Morrow Arts Center (10 Miranda St., Morrow, OH 45152)
Spring Grove
- 10 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery (4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232)
Union Township
- 6 a.m. ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park (4350 Aicholtz Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45013)
West Chester
- 10 a.m. on Olde West Chester Road
Kentucky
Covington
- 2 p.m. at Holmes High School (2500 Madison Ave., Suite 1, Covington, KY 41014)
Florence
- 10 a.m. at Boone County High School (7056 Burlington Pike, Florence, KY 41042)
Fort Wright
- 10 a.m. at Fort Wright City Building (409 Kyles Ln., Fort Wright, KY 41011)
Independence
- 2:30 p.m. at Kenton County Courthouse (5278 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051)
Lexington
- 7 a.m. at Cabela’s (1510 Conservation Way, Lexington, KY 40509)
