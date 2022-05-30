LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several parades and ceremonies are planned for Memorial Day Weekend throughout the Tri-State.

Here are Memorial Day parades and ceremonies that can be found near you:

Ohio

Blue Ash

- 10:15 a.m. at Reed Hartman Highway and Cooper Road

Bridgetown

- 11 a.m. at Mack Fire Inc. (6120 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248)

Colerain

- 10 a.m. at Cheddar’s (3633 Springdale Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45251)

Fairfield

- 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park (701 Wessel Dr., Fairfield, OH 45014)

Glendale

- 9:30 a.m. at Erie Avenue and Congress Avenue

Harrison

- 2 p.m. at Harrison Elementary School (585 Neeb Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45233)

Lockland/Reading

- 8 a.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (8633 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215)

Loveland

- 9 a.m. at Loveland Elementary School (600 Loveland-Madeira Rd., Loveland, OH 45140)

Madeira

- 10 a.m. at McDonald Commons Park (7502 Dawson Rd., Madeira, OH 45243)

Middletown

- 11:30 a.m. at Woodside Cemetery (1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044)

Milford

- 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post 450 (111 Victor Stier Dr., Milford, OH 45150)

Morrow

- 12 p.m. at Morrow Arts Center (10 Miranda St., Morrow, OH 45152)

Spring Grove

- 10 a.m. at Spring Grove Cemetery (4521 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232)

Union Township

- 6 a.m. ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park (4350 Aicholtz Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45013)

West Chester

- 10 a.m. on Olde West Chester Road

Kentucky

Covington

- 2 p.m. at Holmes High School (2500 Madison Ave., Suite 1, Covington, KY 41014)

Florence

- 10 a.m. at Boone County High School (7056 Burlington Pike, Florence, KY 41042)

Fort Wright

- 10 a.m. at Fort Wright City Building (409 Kyles Ln., Fort Wright, KY 41011)

Independence

- 2:30 p.m. at Kenton County Courthouse (5278 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051)

Lexington

- 7 a.m. at Cabela’s (1510 Conservation Way, Lexington, KY 40509)

