Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Never came back to the surface’ -- Michigan holiday turns tragic after boating accident

Drowning in Devil's Lake
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU BEACH, Mich. (WILX) - An Ohio family is in mourning after a holiday vacation to Michigan ended in tragedy.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was called to Devil’s Lake in Manitou Beach, Michigan for a possible drowning.

LCSO deputies said two families from Sylvania, Ohio, rented a cottage on Devil’s Lake for the Memorial Day weekend. The families were out tubing with their children Sunday. A 39-year-old man was getting ready to go tubing with his daughter when they fell off the tube.

Read: Former Red Wing may lose care after Michigan insurance change

“The male victim went under the water and never came back to the surface,” LCSO deputies said in a release. “The child who was in the water is fine and has no medical issues.”

The children were wearing life vests, but the 39-year-old was not. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the incident.

Responding agencies included the Addison Fire Department, Michigan DNR and the LCSO Marine Patrol. They were not able to locate the victim, so the LCSO Dive Team was called in along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team. To furhter help with the search, a sonar unit was brought in by the Liberty Township Fire Department.

Even with their combined efforts, the victim has not yet been located.

“Efforts to locate the victim will be suspended overnight and resume first thing Monday Morning for the safety of the divers and other emergency personnel,” LCSO deputies said. “The Michigan State Police Dive Team has been requested to assist in the search efforts and will be on scene Monday morning.”

The Sheriff’s Office Victim Services unit has been on the scene with the family throughout the day.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan DNR, Jackson County Dive Team, Addison Fire Department, Somerset Fire Department and the Liberty Twp Fire Department, who brought out their sonar unit.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Tommy Pham suspended 3 games, says slap was over fantasy football and ‘disrespectful’ text
The Big Mac Bridge was shut down for several hours Sunday morning.
At least 2 people taken to hospital after crashes on Big Mac Bridge
One person was taken to the hospital after shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning,...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville

Latest News

Crime scene tape
15-year-old killed in West End shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police ID pedestrian struck, killed downtown overnight
'The Breath of a Thing' a unique exhibit for the Weston Art Gallery
'The Breath of a Thing' exhibit at the Weston Art Gallery
Drowning in Devil's Lake
Drowning in Devil's Lake
Sean Derry explores amateur solutions to complex environmental problems by repurposing objects...
Final week of ‘The Breath of a Thing’ exhibit at Weston Art Gallery