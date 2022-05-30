Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Nice Weather for Memorial Day

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Memorial Day and Tuesday will be hot with highs above normal approaching 90 degrees. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday evening. However, much of Wednesday will have increasing clouds and more humidity.

More scattered showers and storms continue Thursday as near-normal temperatures return in the tri-state. This trend will last through the weekend. In addition, Friday and Saturday (the first weekend of June) looks dry!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Tommy Pham suspended 3 games, says slap was over fantasy football and ‘disrespectful’ text
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say
One person was taken to the hospital after shooting happened in Madisonville Sunday morning,...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Madisonville
The Big Mac Bridge was shut down for several hours Sunday morning.
At least 2 people taken to hospital after crashes on Big Mac Bridge

Latest News

Mostly sunny skies continue on Memorial Day with heat and humidity on the rise.
More marvelous weather for Memorial Day with continued sunshine, heat
Stretch of sunshine continues going into the end of the holiday weekend into the work week....
More heat and sunshine for Memorial Day
Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast