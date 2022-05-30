Person fatally shot on Ohio statehouse lawn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a shooting on the statehouse lawn in Columbus Sunday night.

The Columbus Division of Police says the victim was found shortly after 10 p.m. near the building.

Witnesses told police three people shot the victim and then ran off.

No word on a motive and no arrests have been made.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

