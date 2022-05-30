Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Person fatally shot on Ohio statehouse lawn

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting on the statehouse lawn in...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting on the statehouse lawn in Columbus.(WBNS/CNN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a shooting on the statehouse lawn in Columbus Sunday night.

The Columbus Division of Police says the victim was found shortly after 10 p.m. near the building.

Witnesses told police three people shot the victim and then ran off.

No word on a motive and no arrests have been made.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Butler County coroner responded to a scene in West Chester Sunday afternoon.
Woman found dead on side of road in West Chester
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) cheers on designated hitter Tommy Pham (28)...
Tommy Pham suspended 3 games, says slap was over fantasy football and ‘disrespectful’ text
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police ID pedestrian struck, killed downtown overnight
The Big Mac Bridge was shut down for several hours Sunday morning.
At least 2 people taken to hospital after crashes on Big Mac Bridge

Latest News

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say
The person who died is a male in his 20s, the Massie Township Fire Department confirmed to...
Jet skier dies Sunday at Caesar Creek State Park
A woman was shot in Pleasant Ridge Saturday.
Woman shot in Pleasant Ridge, police say
The suspect in a deadly Walmart shooting, Anthony Freeman Brown, was taken into custody in...
Fairfield police report reveals new details in deadly Walmart shooting