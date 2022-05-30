Police ID pedestrian struck, killed downtown overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police said one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle downtown.

Police said the crash happened at 12:15 a.m. Monday on Walnut Street near the public library.

According to police, a gray Volvo XC60 sport utility vehicle traveling west on 9th Street made a left turn to travel south on Walnut Street and struck a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

Anthony Watson, 63, was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

The driver left the scene of the crash but returned to speak with police.

A person of interest is being interviewed regarding the investigation, police said.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in the crash.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.