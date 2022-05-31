1 shot during car theft in Norwood, police say

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A person was shot during a car theft in Norwood overnight, according to police.

Officers responded to Baker Street near Sherman Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

They said they found a shooting victim who was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The victim’s condition was not released.

No arrests were made and suspect details were not provided.

FOX19 NOW will update this story throughout the day.

