23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin, Jeff Slawson and Baillie Burmaster
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson after a 23rd woman accused him of sexual misconduct, according to reports from ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

23rd woman files civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, reports say

23rd woman accuses Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, reports say. https://bit.ly/3z9usQo

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

According to Barshop, the victim “changed her mind” about the lawsuit after seeing the interview on HBO’s Real Sports where two of Watson’s accusers spoke out on their experiences, which aired May 24.

2 accusers in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson case speak out in HBO interview

Watson, acquired by the Browns in March in a trade with the Houston Texans, openly denied the allegations in his introductory press conference with the team in Berea.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

Two Texas grand juries did not indict the QB on the alleged misconduct.

Watson met with NFL officials in Houston on May 16 amid the ongoing investigations into the QB’s conduct.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to meet with NFL amid investigation, claims of sexual assault and harassment

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during a press conference on May 24 that the league was “nearing the end” of its investigation into Watson’s conduct, originally reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Watson was in Berea last week for OTA’s, but was not made available to the media.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

