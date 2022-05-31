Multiple big Cincinnati projects to get cash boost from state budget

CINCINNATI (Enquirer/WXIX) - Ohio lawmakers are poised to approve $21.3 million for Hamilton County projects including the Findlay Market Garage, Regal Theater renovations and the Findlay Community and Recreation Center.

The money is part of the state’s $3.51 billion capital budget, which includes $191 million for community projects statewide, $100 million for school safety grants and $50 million for improvements to local jails.

The budget includes $1.1 billion in incentives for central Ohio’s Intel semiconductor project. Intel has promised to invest $20 billion in two factories in Licking County east of Columbus.

Hamilton County will receive $67.9 million across 55 projects.

Butler County will receive $4.5 million across 15 projects. Warren County will receive $3.1 million across 13 projects. Clermont County will receive $2.8 million across 11 projects.

The full list of projects can be found here. In Hamilton County, it includes:

Lesser amounts are earmarked for the American Sign Museum, the Clifton Cultural Arts Center, the Emery Theater and Wasson Way Trail.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens will get $900,000 for a garden pedestrian bridge. The Playhouse in the Park will get $800,000 as it continues construction in a massive upgrade project.

The budget is slated for votes in the Ohio Legislature Wednesday and is expected to pass.

