Another Warm Day!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Portions of the area are now under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. While a outbreak is not likely, some storms could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain.

A cold front brings the chance for rain and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday after 3pm and into the evening hours. Cooler and drier weather arrives Thursday with highs in the 70s and the dewpoints dropping to the 50s.

Friday and Saturday will be dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s under mostly sunny skies. More rain arrives late Sunday and continues Monday morning.

