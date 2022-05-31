Arrest made in Tri-State crash where motorcyclist knocked out driver

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENDALE, Ind. (WXIX) - Police have arrested a suspect they say assaulted another driver in an incident caught on camera earlier this month.

Larry Sawyer, 48, faces charges of battery causing serious bodily injury.

He was arrested Friday and arraigned Tuesday morning in Dearborn County Court, where he pleaded not guilty, according to Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

Authorities say Sawyer is the motorcyclist captured on video assaulting a driver on US 50.

The video shows an unidentified motorcyclist pulling up to the driver’s side of the car. From there, police say the motorcyclist “repeatedly assaults” the driver of the car, according to Greendale police.

“It was very disturbing, upsetting for anyone that watched that video,” Greendale Police Cpl. Pam Taylor said following the incident.

The driver in the car lost consciousness, leading to a crash that prompted police to respond.

“There was some people that were following behind the vehicle and saw it drift off left of center and then make contact with the pickup truck that was going westbound,” explained Cpl. Taylor.

Sawyer’s bond was set at $50,000 surety and $1,000 cash.

Deddens tells FOX19 she can’t comment on the case because the defense attorney has filed for a protective order. A hearing on that motion will take place Wednesday morning.

